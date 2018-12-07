On December 6, The Arc held their annual Christmas party at the Clarion in Gonzales. Many of the individuals were dressed in festival colors, like green or red to show their Christmas spirit.

It was surely a white Christmas, with white decorated trees and white lights adorning pine leaves that shaped the door frames. Music was floating through the air, and the guests were grooving on the dance floor for most of the evening.

Lining the halls are individuals with disabilities to celebrate Christmas with an evening full of fun.

On December 6, The Arc held their annual Christmas party at the Clarion in Gonzales. Many of the individuals were dressed in festival colors, like green or red to show their Christmas spirit. The Arc provided fun hats for those that did not have any to wear for the night. The hats had reindeer ears, elf ears, or just a plain, Santa hat.

This is the second year they have had this event at the Clarion. Originally, it was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Gonzales. The party has been going on for many years, though.

“We have about twenty volunteers here tonight. About nine are from BASF, eight are from the Louisiana Federal Credit Union, some are from Dancing for a Cause, and then we have our volunteers of course. We are dressed as elves. We’ll have Santa handing out the presents later, as well as some Disney characters to come out and dance or walk around with our guests,” Sharon Morris said.

BASF has been a sponsor of the Christmas party for the last three years. At this year's party, they had about eighty gifts to give to the guests with disabilities.

“Our goal is to just make sure we bring joy to everyone that is here tonight. It’s nice to see everyone come together to have a good time. We also have photos of last year, and that gets them really excited when they see their faces on the screen,” Byron Comeaux of Magnolia Care Center said.

Other sponsors include Impala, Shell Geismar, Rubicon, and Methanex. Many of them donated gift cards that will be giveaway items for the guests. Maria Truett, owner and operator of Crystal Chateau, provided the costumes for the Disney characters.

Food began around 7:15 p.m., starting with a salad. After everyone enjoy their meal, the Disney characters came out for a good time.

“I hope everyone has fun tonight and has a great Christmas. Everyone is having fun, dancing, and smiling. That’s what Christmas is all about,” Liz Fussell, Executive Director of the Arc said.

