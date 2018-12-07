On Tuesday, December 5, MPSO investigators arrested two juveniles in connection to two burglaries of religious buildings and unauthorized use of a church van.

These occurred at Victory Tabernacle Church on Old Monroe Road and New Evergreen Baptist Church on Shelton Road. They were also charged with burglary of a vehicle which was located on Old Monroe Road. These took place on December 1, 2018.

Both juveniles were charged with two counts of simple burglary of a religious building, attempted arson of a religious building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and simple burglary. Both juveniles have been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center.

Sheriff Tubbs would like to commend investigators and patrol deputies who have worked diligently to bring these cases to a close.