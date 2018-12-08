It is being reported that Rodney Bailey Jr., of Hornbeck, will stand trial in February at the Vernon Parish Courthouse in Leesville. No specific date has been released as of this writing.

Bailey faces charges in connection to the death of Willow Rain Renteria.

The two-year-old child was reported missing on May 4th 2016. During the investigation, authorities found Willow’s body in a remote area of Beauregard Parish.

The body was discovered one day after Willow was reported missing.

Bailey was babysitting Willow when Willow’s mother, Vanessa Rentaria Molina, came home to find that both of them were missing.

Molina found a note from Bailey saying that he was going to take Willow home with him. Bailey had also taken an SUV that belonged to Willow’s grandmother and had not returned.

Authorities found Bailey in the SUV with drugs and a weapon in the vehicle. Bailey did not have Willow with him at the time of his arrest.

Willow’s body was discovered in a remote part of Beauregard Parish shortly after.

Molina was charged with child desertion and possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty to both charges.

Although Molina reported Willow missing on May 6th, an autopsy revealed that Willow had died a day earlier.

Rodney Bailey Jr. will face second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. If convicted of both charges he could very well face 10-20 years in prison.









