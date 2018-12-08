A man from Beauregard Parish will go on trial for rape charges and inappropriate behavior with a juvenile in Rapides Parish.

David Carter, of DeRidder, is accused of sexually assaulting and giving alcoholic beverages to a juvenile at a camp in Forest Hill, La.

His trial was originally set for Nov. 26th, however, the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court’s office has told the Beauregard Daily News that his trial was moved.

His trial date has been set for April 29th at the Rapides Parish Courthouse in Alexandria.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior involving a juvenile back in 2014.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on charges of simple rape, oral sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Carter’s bond was set at $290,000, and he has since been released.

Since he was released, He has been living in Beauregard Parish for the past four years awaiting the trial.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of 25 years in prison according to state law.