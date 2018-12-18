The City of Bastrop decided to share a little holiday cheer by hosting a Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair at the Bastrop Municipal Center on Saturday, December 16.

The fair, held in association with healthy blue, was seen as an opportunity to help the less fortunate at Christmas and share important healthcare knowledge with the community.

“It’s the season of holiday cheer, and we decided, as we want to make the community more aware of healthcare, to do a health fair with a turkey giveaway,” explained Director of Community Development Ashley Barfield.

There were over 20 vendors at the fair including Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Morehouse General Hospital, Legacy Hospice, Kids First Morehouse, Delta Healthcare Management, Northeast Counseling, LLC, and many others.

Miss Louisiana, Holli’ Conway, sang the National Anthem, a bike raffle was held, and door prizes were given. There were also free vision and health screenings and free smoke detectors from the Bastrop Fire Department. Guests enjoyed live music as well.

To receive their turkey, guests had to fill out a sheet with at least ten vendor signatures assuring they had spoken with some of the organization.

A great number of people showed up to enjoy the music and talk to healthcare organizations. Barfield and other volunteers were glad to see so many people in attendance. They hope the attendees will benefit from coming.

“It’s our pleasure this holiday season to extend our warmest greetings and best wishes for a New Year full of happiness and health,” Barfield commented on a Facebook post about the event.

The City of Bastrop and Healthy Blue were glad to provide healthcare to the community and give away turkeys so that everyone could have a little joy this Christmas.