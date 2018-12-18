"I think this may be a record breaking year for us," Mayor Arceneaux said. "I'm glad that everyone could be here, and I hope that everyone has a Merry Christmas."

While rockin' around the Christmas tree, Ascension seniors enjoyed festive music and danced the morning away On December 11.

The Annual Seniors Christmas Party was held at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzales. Every year this is put on by the City of Gonzales, the Ascension Sheriff's Parish Office, and the Parish of Ascension. Year after year, hundreds of seniors gather to celebrate the holiday season.

Music was provided by Kenny Fife and Alan Gautreau. It was an easy time to mingle, eat, and dance with loved ones.

Lamendola's Supermarket donated the turkeys that were eaten at the event. The Rotary Club graciously offered their time to help serve the seniors food and drink. The early lunch was served just after Mayor Arceneaux shared some festive words about the event.

Sheriff Wiley joked publicly about drinking. "I'm still Sheriff for three more weeks, so all of you folks drinking too much wine . . . I'm watching you," he said. "If you need a ride, though, don't hesitate to ask."

Nearly 800 people attended the event.

