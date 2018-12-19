During the week of December 3-December 7, 2018 the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Darrius Burbank, 7127 Moran Rd. Gonzales, La., age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Zachary Artigue, 1718 N Cedar St. Gonzales, La., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

3. Kelci Wagner, 6705 Hwy 308 Belle Rose, La., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Principal to Unauthorized Use of a Movable, and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Cody Dixon, 39327 Catoire Rd. Prairieville, La., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Russell Lenard, 18425 Magnolia Estates Prairieville, La., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. Dreama Emmanuelle, Denham Springs, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months in the parish jail with credit for time served.

7. Juan Cazes, 12322 Dutchtown Lane Geismar, La., age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Wesley Trosclair, 17177 Parker Heights Prairieville, La., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Michael Longanecker Sr., 16288 Hwy 431 Prairieville, La., age 53, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Ralph Bracken, 14297 Whispering Oaks Gonzales, La., age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension, and Reckless Operation. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

11. Curtis Cryer, 17911 Old Jefferson Hwy Prairieville, La., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

12. Myron Lewis, 212 Daggs St. Belle Rose, La., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons (2 counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

13. Larry Miles, Donaldsonville, La., age 29, pled guilty to Simple Battery, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

14. Eddie Moran, 12523 Forrest Braud Rd. Prairieville, La., age 59, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

15. Emery Young Jr., 14339 Leola Carter Rd. Gonzales, La., age 24, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

16. Donnie Spell, 146 Ester Lane Eunice, La., age 41, pled guilty to Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

17. Justin Viger, 14468 Gibson Rd. Maurepas, La., age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

18. Timothy Defeo, 46481 Family Acres Rd. St. Amant, La., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

19. Kelvin London, 14442 Beau Jon Ave. Prairieville, La., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. James Pitre, Thibodaux, La., age 40, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

1. Brandy Gros, 13085 L Landry Rd. Gonzales, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner.

2. George Riley III, 19517 Lemon St. Vacherie, La., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Kalvin Scioneaux, 6274 Burton Ln. St. James, La., age 64, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.