On December 15, 2018 the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a residential burglary on Arrowhead Drive.

Sergeant Josh Hawthorne and Lieutenant Jeff Philley responded to this call.

Wheel Barrell tracks were discovered leaving the residence and were followed to another nearby residence. The occupant stated that a James Lightsey had stayed there the night before.

Lightsey was located and questioned in regards to the burglary on Arrowhead. During the questioning Lightsey admitted to stealing the missing items. He took Hawthorne and Philley to his residence where a generator, wheelbarrow, miter saw, tool belt, carpenter’s radio, jigsaw and wire were recovered and returned to the owner.

Lightsey was charged and booked for simple Burglary.