The Wampus Cats are in the middle of a big win streak, and now, the Leesville basketball team has another thing to celebrate as Seginald Bryant inked his National Letter of Intent.

The senior guard signed to play with LSU of Alexandria Thursday afternoon in front of family and friends at Leesville High School.

"It was up and down, and I was nervous," Bryant said. "At some point in time, I didn't want to do it, but I feel like it's a good choice to go there. It's a great choice.

"They are always top ranked in the nation, and they're good if I want to play high-level basketball. It's a good education system."

Bryant was a honorable mention all-district selection last season as a junior and is off to another good start this season.

"It's a great honor to know what you had a part in a young man's life," Leesville head coach Troy Grigg said. "They are furthering their career and talent. Yes, we are teaching them basketball, but one of the biggest things is teaching them to be productive young men in society, so that they can function in life.

"He's become a versatile player where he's helping his teammates and being a team leader. It's been a turnaround from last year to this year. He's about his team, and they are tight and close. I think LSUA kind of sensed that family part that these boys have."

LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro was on the Leesville campus to watch Bryant sign and likes everything he brings to the program.

"Seg's smile and him as a person is what really caught our attention," he said. "He's the total package, from a student, to a son, to, now, a teammate. On the court, his athleticism, his team-first attitude, willingness to do whatever it takes to win. He's a leader on-and-off the court for Coach Grigg. We have a special player and person coming to LSUA. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this year as a senior.

"They have to pass the eye test, and of course, he does that. He's a bigger guard. He has the talent: dribbling, shooting and defending."

The Generals lost in the NAIA national championship game last season to Graceland University and is out to a 12-2 start so far this season.

For Bryant to make a successful jump to a high-level college team, he will have to put in a lot of work.

"The time that is invested will double or triple," Cordaro said. "You just want to see him embrace how good he can be, because he can be special. At the college level, it takes a lot more hours and the weight room, and the demand goes up. I want him to still have fun, even though it may be a daily job."

Bryant has talked to the coaches at LSUA about his game and will continue to work on his skillset.

"For sure, shooting," he said. "I know that's one thing I need to work on and shot selection."