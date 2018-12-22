Many young football players dream of reaching national levels of notoriety like their heroes in the National Football. However, very few get the opportunity to be recognized on a major platform at a young age.

Three local players from the DeRidder Youth Football League will be recognised by the Offense Defense All-American Youth Bowl Week. This is the 13th annual edition of where top young football players of all ages from around the country are selected and get to show their skills on a national stage.

They are coached by Head Coach Councilman at Large Michael Harris, Trainer Tristan Anderson, Conditioning Coach Paul Weeks and Coach Juan Ladesma. Harris expressed his pride in his players, one of which being his own son, and thanked the community for supporting the league.



“It is great that the DeRidder youth football ball league will be represented on a National stage, said Harris. “The league would like to thank the city for it’s support.”

The 13th Annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Week will be taking place in Daytona Beach, Florida from December 26-31. For more information log on to www.bowl.o-d.com.