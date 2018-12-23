LAFAYETTE, LA. — MidSouth Bank is accepting applications for the Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP), which is funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. The deadline to apply for funding is Jan. 7.



SNAP funds are disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.



MidSouth Bank participates in the program each year as part of an ongoing effort to improve housing conditions in its communities. The bank will award SNAP Grant Funds to qualifying homeowners.



SNAP is not a home improvement program; rather, it is a grant for repairs, rehabilitation and modifications. Home rehabilitation or modification projects must be structurally necessary, or made for the safety of the special needs resident.



MidSouth Bank will have available up to $78,750 in combined funding to assist qualifying special needs individuals with home rehabilitation and modification costs throughout its two-state service area. The maximum grant per household is $7,000. Funds will be available Jan. 9.



Those interested in applying for the program should contact their nearest MidSouth Bank banking center manager for more information about how to apply.



Required Documents from Applicants:

• Income verification for everyone in the household (tax returns, SSI verification, etc.)

• Copy of driver’s license or state ID (please make sure it’s legible)

• Contact number for applicant

• Proof of home ownership - copy of mortgage from courthouse (not the monthly mortgage statement/bill); tax assessor’s report is acceptable

• Verification of special needs (see below for list of special needs)

• Contractor’s detailed bid signed and dated with contact information indicated. Labor costs must be separate from material costs. Indicate in detail what type of repairs need to be made, along with explanation. Bids must be typed. Handwritten bids are not accepted.

• Pre- and post-inspection required by commercial lender, banking manager or government agency.



Qualified Special Needs Persons:

• Households with elderly (55 years of age or older)

• Households with mentally or physically disabled persons

• Persons recovering from alcohol or drug addiction (must provide documents from rehabilitation facility)



Eligible expenditures under the program include repair/replacement of a leaking roof; replacement of sheetrock due to rotten, molded or damaged walls; and repairs or installation of a wheel chair ramp and/or modifications to make to the home handicap accessible.



About MidSouth Bank

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with total assets of $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2018. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NYSE under the symbol “MSL.” Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A., MidSouth offers a full range of banking services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana and Texas. MidSouth Bank currently has 42 locations in Louisiana and Texas and is connected to a worldwide ATM network that provides customers with access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Additional corporate information is available at MidSouthBank.com.



