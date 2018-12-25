man riding a bicycle was struck and killed earlier this evening by a hit-and-run driver who was impaired at the time of the crash.

On December 24, 2018, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 101 north of the community of Hayes in Calcasieu Parish. The preliminary investigation revealed 61-year-old Bobby Dailey of Iowa was traveling north on LA 101 on a bicycle when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 48-year-old Mark William Trahan of Iowa, did not stop and proceeded to his residence. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office located Trahan a short time later.

Dailey was seriously injured and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Trahan was not injured and submitted a breath sample indicating his blood alcohol level was over 3 times the legal limit. Trahan was charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run driving (felony), careless operation, and expired motor vehicle inspection. He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. The crash remains under investigation.

Every year, thousands of people are killed by impaired drivers. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before traveling to any place where alcohol will be consumed. Anyone who observes an impaired driver is encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to contact State Police or dial 911.

In 2018, Troop D has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.