Kayli is a 15 year old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kayli is 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.



On December 21st, 2018, Kayli was reported missing from the Plainview community. Kayli was last seen on December 20th at approximately 8 pm. Kayli may be in the Oakdale / Allen Parish area. If anyone has seen or has information about Kayli Chataignier, they are ask to contact your local law Enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or the RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727.