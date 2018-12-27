A young girl has been missing for over a week, and police are seeking out any information as to her whereabouts.

Kayli Chataingier is a 15-year-old runaway juvenile who was last seen on December 20th in the Plainview community at around 8 p.m.

She is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’ 9’’ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. There has been no reason released why she would have run away, and their has been no information to suggest who she may be with.

Detectives from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) are actively investigating the case. The RPSO has stated that it is believed that she might be in the Oakdale area, or somewhere in Allen Parish.

Those that have seen her, or have any information as to her whereabouts, are asked to contact the RPSO at 318-473-6700. Those with information can also call the RPSO Juvenile Detectives at 318-473-6727, or their local law enforcement agency.












