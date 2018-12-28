On behalf of the members of the Bastrop Fire Department, Chief Thomas Crowder expresses his great respect and appreciation to all the extremely helpful and giving citizens individuals, businesses, and organizations that sponsored and contributed to the Bastrop Fire Department's first annual BFD Toy Drive.

Crowder notes that it was an enormous success.

Though the complete list of donors is far to long to mention Chief Crowder wants to make thankful notice to some.

The BDE would like to thank Capital One Bank of Bastrop, Origin Bank of Bastrop, OIB Bank of Bastrop, Commercial Capital Bank of Bastrop, Walmart of Bastrop, Walmart of West Monroe, Globke Chiropractic, Moellers, Med-Life Ambulance, Tray Heusel, People's Water Co, members of the Mayor's office, and Messengers and Associates. They also want to thank Fred's Discount Store of Bastrop, Bastrop Feed and Seed, Mike Tubbs and the MPSO, the Ross Downs Law Firm, the Philip Lester Law Firm, Cost Plus Furniture, Andy Gladney and the crew at P.T.'s Eat-a-Bite, Ron Israel and Seligman's Department Store, members of The Arc of Morehouse, Golden's Funeral Home, Industrial Valve, Entergy, Denmon Engineering, Christmas Realty, the US Postal Workers of the Bastrop post office and all of the citizens and individuals that made personal donation.

The Bastrop Fire Department is very thankful for the donations, and notes that the children are most thankful of all.