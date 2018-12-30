Officers include President Kenneth Perret, a retired administrator with the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association elected board members and officers for 2019 at its annual meeting on December 6.

Officers include President Kenneth Perret, a retired administrator with the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Senior Vice President J. Don Weathers, retired executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Vice President Gordon Nelson, project manager for Volkert, Inc.; and Secretary/Treasurer Ken Naquin, CEO of Louisiana Associated General Contractors.

Three new board members were elected - Doreen Brasseaux, president and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana; Jennifer Marusak, executive director of the Ports Association of Louisiana; and D. Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.

Other directors re-elected for 2019 include Chris Abadie of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Company; Gen. John Basilica of HNTB; Janet L. Evans of Volkert, Inc.; Courtney Fenet of R.E. Heidt Construction; Brin Ferlito of Vectura Consulting Services, LLC; Rhaoul A. Guillaume of GOTECH, Inc.; Steve Hackworth of D&J Construction; Shelby P. LaSalle Jr., of the American Public Works Association; Sherri LeBas of GEC; Lew Love of BLD Services; Roger Melancon of RDM Consulting; Erich Ponti, executive director of the Louisiana Asphalt Pavement Association; Bob Schmidt of Huval and Associates; Bill Temple of Concrete and Aggregates Association of Louisiana; Ann Forte Trappey of Forte and Tablada; and Gard Wayt of the International I-49 Coalition.

Contributed by Lambert Media