Assessor M.J. “Mert” Smiley is proud to announce the opening of a new branch office in Prairieville, La. to accommodate the vast growth in that area.

The opening of the new office, located at 16159 State Bank Dr., Suite A, will enable the Assessor’s Office to respond more efficiently to the growth and alleviate some of the volume from the main office in Gonzales.

Ascension Parish has long been one of the fastest growing parishes in Louisiana, with over sixty percent of the growth occurring in Prairieville.

The Assessor’s Office now has three convenient locations throughout the parish to better serve the community. The Prairieville office will open for business Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Office hours are Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., same as the Donaldsonville office. Customers seeking assistance on Fridays can visit the Gonzales office.

There will be an official Grand Opening for the Prairieville office Wednesday, January 16 at 10 a.m., hosted by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Assessor