Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Star Dancers Announcement will be made on Jan. 31, 2019. Yes, you can nominate yourself. The committee will review all nominations and make selections. Please send your nominees name and contact information no later than Jan. 5, 2019. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net or mail to: The Arc of East Ascension/Dancing for A Cause Committee Attention: Marketing Director 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA 70737. 225-621-2005

Anger Control Training

Ascension Parish is sponsoring an Anger Control Training course for teens, ages 13-17. The course is 10 weeks at $10 per week on Tuesdays 4-5 p.m. It begins Tuesday, January 8. Participants will learn triggers of their anger, anger reducers, thinking ahead, self-evaluation, angry behavior cycle, social skills, and the anger control chain. The program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions, and other settings. It teaches participants what not to do, helping them respond to anger in a nonaggressive manner and rethink anger-provoking situations. The course is taught by suzanne hamilton, licensed professional counselor and lawrence legard, licensed masters social worker. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton, 225-450-1160 or SHamilton@apgov.us.

St. Elizabeth Family Fest

Saturday, January 19, 2019. St. Elizabeth Family Fest presented by EATEL Join us for the 2019 St. Elizabeth Family Fest: A day of health and learning for the whole family at the Lamar-Dixon Trade Mart Building. Events will include free screenings and interactive exhibits, free health information and fun activities for children and adults. EAT Well – GET Moving – STAY Healthy – GO Play! 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Lamar-Dixon Trade Mart Building. FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit STEFamilyFest.com.

Free Women's Self-Defense Workshop

A FREE Women's Self-Defense Workshop will be held Sunday, February 3 from 2-5 p.m. at USA Academy of Martial Arts 40017 Hwy 42, Prairieville, LA 70769 (next to Rouse's) It is a FREE hands-on, practical self-defense class for women and (also teens, accompanied by their parent or guardian). This is not a karate class and no martial arts experience is required. We will discuss situational awareness and avoidance tactics and then learn techniques to escape, disengage and how to fight back. Don't be a victim! This class is taught by self-defense experts and law enforcement personnel. For more information or to sign up for the event, please visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amakarate/ USA Academy of Martial Arts is the longest running martial arts school in Ascension Parish, teaching since 1986. We offer classes for both children and adults and teach several styles (Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Jiu Jitsu, etc.). For more information about our school or to sign up for a FREE CLASS, please call 225-644-2127.

Mayflower Operator of the Month

Mayflower Transit recently recognized several individuals as Van Operators of the Month for August and September for their exceptional performance in the areas of operational proficiency, cargo claims prevention, customer service and safety. Among the winners for August in Household Goods, Western Region, was Felipe Ventulan, Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics, Coppell, Texas. Ventulan is a resident of Prairieville, La.

“The Brides of La Baleine”

The historical “Brides of La Baleine,” ancestors of many French people in Louisiana, will be discussed by Randall Ladnier, an authority on Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley genealogy and history. The book, “Brides of La Baleine”, authored by Ladnier, in addition to the history, contains genealogies of those brides who founded large families in Mississippi, Illinois, and Louisiana. The talk will be presented on Saturday January 19, 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet Library.The talk is sponsored by the Baton Rouge Genealogy and Historic Society, for more information call Mary McKeough, 925-8921.

Lunch Break Yoga

Fridays, January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of your day. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Join us on Fridays at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Mary Bird Cancer Center 1104 W. Hwy 30, Gonzales. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Walking Group

Thursdays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019. Connect with other survivors and caregivers by joining the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer walking group in Gonzales. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com

Relay for Life

Save the Date! American Cancer Society Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held March 23, 2019 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. at Cabela's. For more information or to register go to relayforlife.org/ascension or cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Lighthouse La. PSA

At Lighthouse Louisiana our mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. We are pleased to announce that our Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road, now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include our Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!

CASA Training

Child Advocacy Services’ CASA Program will be hosting a volunteer training in January 2019. We are beginning to advertise for this training now in hopes to have a full class. Currently there are approximately 30 children in foster care waiting to be assigned a CASA volunteer so they can have a neutral adult looking out for their best interest. Call Krisy Rice: 225-647-2005 or visit childadv.net for more info.

Save the Date

The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.