The following arrests took place in Merryville during the month of December. All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Galloway

Arrested: 12-2-18

Charge(s): Expired License Plate, Driving Under Suspension

Victor Coram

Arrested: 12-10-18

Charge(s): Windshield View Inward/Outward, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

Courtney Lott

Arrested: 12-10-18

Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Reba Lopez

Arrested: 12-12-18

Charge(s): Warrant out of Beauregard Parish

Roy Willams

Arrested: 12-15-18

Charge(s): Improper Display of License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamines)

Brad Hutchins

Arrested: 12-16-18

Charge(s): Warrant out of Beauregard Parish

Joseph Hickman

Arrested: 12/19/18

Charge(s): Criminal Trespass

Joshua Pilley

Arrested: 12/24/18

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alan Hernandez

Arrested: 12/26/18

Charge(s): Speeding and No Driver’s License

Elizabeth Billiot

Arrested: 12/28/18

Charge(s): Suspended Driver’s License

Troy Shimmerhorn

Arrested: 12/28/18

Charge(s): Fugitive warrant out of Austin, TX.

James Henry King Jr.

Arrested: 12/29/18

Charge(s): DWI First Offense, Canceled Insurance

Victor Primero

Arrested: 12/30/18

Charge(s): Warrant from Border Patrol