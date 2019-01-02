A widely prescribed medicine used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure has been recalled after its manufacturer reported a possible "impurity."

The recall affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP. The medication is manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma USA.

According to Aurobindo Pharma USA, testing showed trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine, which has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

There have been no reports of people being sickenened by the medication so far, the company said.

During the recall, patients who take Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP are encouraged to contact their pharmacist or doctor for alternate treatment options. Aurobindo Pharma USA has also set up a special hotline, which can be reached by calling 1-866-850-2876 and selecting option 2.