Vernon Parish native and co-founder of Fort Polk Progress, Michael Reese, has announced that he will be running for District 30 Louisiana State Senator in the upcoming November election. The seat is currently occupied by Senator John Smith who is reaching the end of his term limits.
Reese has worked to advocate for improved quality of life for soldiers and their families stationed at Fort Polk. He is also heading the I-14 Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition project.
Michael Reese announces decision to run for Dist. 30 Senate
