A teenager from Pitkin that was previously reported missing was found by the VPSO. Matthew Thompson, 16, was reported missing on Friday.

The VPSO posted to social media accounts that Thompson was considered a runaway juvenile.

The VPSO announced on Saturday that he had been located and safely returned to his parents. No reason has been given as to why Thompson ran away from home.

The VPSO wants to remind everyone that when they encounter missing or runaway juveniles to contact them immediately.

The VPSO can be contacted by calling 337-238-1311. Those submitting information can also Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.