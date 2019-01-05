PITKIN – Despite 44 points from Pitkin guard Garrett Edwards, Simpson leaned on different guys to defeat the Tigers.

The Bronco press led to easy baskets to get out to an early lead as they defeated Pitkin 75-63 Friday night at Pitkin High School.

Simpson's full-court pressure led to a 8-2 lead with six points coming from Jacob Flatt in the early minutes.

"We wanted to speed them up and get uptempo to wear them out in the third and fourth quarter," Simpson head coach Jade Losavio said. "I think we did it in spots. We got some turnovers and easy buckets."

The Broncos extended their lead to 24-13 early in the second quarter off a 3-pointer from Dustin Williams, but Pitkin (17-9) went on a 13-2 run to close the deficit to just two points midway through the second quarter.

"We just dug ourselves into a hole that we couldn't come back from," Pitkin head coach Jake Greene said. "I thought we did some good things in the first half, but we didn't take care of the ball, rebound and weren't tough inside. Those were our three emphasis going into the game. We were able to make a run, but they opened it back up."

Simpson quickly extend the lead back to 10 after a 3-pointer from Zach Vargas, and the Broncos closed the half on a 6-0 run by Rhett Petre.

A layup with 2:20 left in the third by Petre gave Simpson a 61-40 advantage, but Pitkin would not go away, getting within 10 after a 3 by Edwards.

The junior had a big fourth quarter, tallying 18 points.

"He can do so many different things," Greene said. "We've seen so many defenses: box-and-one, face guarding him, straight zone and one team even did a triangle-and-two with two guys on him. He still had 45. It's tough to guard him. He's going to be consistent and get his points, but when our other guys are stepping up and hitting shots, that is when we are at our best.

"I told the guys that you were going to have to beat them; they weren't going to beat themselves. They're 25-1 for a reason. They're well coached and have a lot of talent."

Simpson were able to close out the game at the free throw line and got enough stops to seal the win.

"There were times where we did want we wanted to against (Edwards), and other times, it was just o'lay defense," Losavio said. "We would just open the gate and let him have the layup. We needed to do a better job at help-side defense."

Petre led Simpson with 18 points, and Williams and Flatt each added 12.

Landon Hall and Vargas each scored 11 points in the win as Simpson moves to 25-1 on the year.

"I told the guys that the teams you meet in state and in the quarterfinals are going to have two or three guys that can flat out play," Losavio said. "We need all five of us to play at all times and not take a play off."