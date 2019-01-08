FPLA Homeschool Study Group

Meets on Wednesday in the Fort Polk Education Center 10-11 a.m

Currently studying Art History but they are open to change or add subjects

Parent led group

Not limited to military families

Check the Facebook page for more details

www.facebook.com/groups/647060648986400/about/

Fort Polk/Leesville Homeschool Families

Information and support for local homeschool families

Group field trip opportunities

Check the Facebook page for more details

www.facebook.com/groups/206011706176606/

Vernon Parish Homeschoolers of Faith

Information and support for local homeschoolers looking for Faith based support

Check the Facebook page for more details

www.facebook.com/groups/ELBCHomeSchoolCoOp/

Classical Conversations

Classical Conversations supports homeschooling parents by cultivating the love of learning through a Christian worldview in fellowship with other families. We believe there are three keys to a great education: Classical, Christian and Community.

We meet weekly in Alexandria, Leesville and DeRidder with the hope of opening more communities in the surrounding areas.

For more information please visit us on the web at www.classicalconversations.com or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9-SUB5iDYgE.

Your local point of contact for all of these groups is Sandy Keller, CENLA area Support Representative. By cell phone at (912) 271-1913 or by email at skeller@classicalconversations.com.