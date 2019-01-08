FPLA Homeschool Study Group
Meets on Wednesday in the Fort Polk Education Center 10-11 a.m
Currently studying Art History but they are open to change or add subjects
Parent led group
Not limited to military families
Check the Facebook page for more details
www.facebook.com/groups/647060648986400/about/
Fort Polk/Leesville Homeschool Families
Information and support for local homeschool families
Group field trip opportunities
Check the Facebook page for more details
www.facebook.com/groups/206011706176606/
Vernon Parish Homeschoolers of Faith
Information and support for local homeschoolers looking for Faith based support
Check the Facebook page for more details
www.facebook.com/groups/ELBCHomeSchoolCoOp/
Classical Conversations
Classical Conversations supports homeschooling parents by cultivating the love of learning through a Christian worldview in fellowship with other families. We believe there are three keys to a great education: Classical, Christian and Community.
We meet weekly in Alexandria, Leesville and DeRidder with the hope of opening more communities in the surrounding areas.
For more information please visit us on the web at www.classicalconversations.com or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9-SUB5iDYgE.
Your local point of contact for all of these groups is Sandy Keller, CENLA area Support Representative. By cell phone at (912) 271-1913 or by email at skeller@classicalconversations.com.