Musician Dylan Scott, formerly of Bastrop, recently released his new single “Nothin to do town”, and the music video, which premiered on December 17, was filmed here in his hometown of Bastrop.

The song, an upbeat toe tapper, describes life in the lesser known small country towns of America. The lyrics point out how some might see these towns as places with little or nothing to do, but how those who live there know better.

“I grew up in a nothing to do town, and people drive by thinking 'well, what is there to do here', but actually there's plenty to do in a nothing to do town,” commented Scott.

The video, a fun, fast paced vision of small town life, features Scott and friends mud-riding and hanging out by a bond fire. It includes shots of Scott and his family around the Bastrop town square. The Courthouse appears in the video as well, along with a Bastrop street sign. Other segments include shots of Scott talking to locals in P.T.'s Eat-a-Bite and sitting down to a meal. Various locals feature in these scenes.

Dylan was happy to get to film in his hometown as it is something he's been wanting to do for a while..

“It was one of my favorites to film,” he said. “I've always wanted to do a video in my hometown, and it fit the role perfectly for this.”

Scott felt it was a perfect time to showcase his hometown and had fun filming the different scenes, particularly the mud-riding.

“My favorite scene to film was when we were out in the mud pit riding side-by-sides,” he noted.

The video has been watched by many, and numerous viewers are proud to see their town spotlighted.

“That's my hometown!” said one Facebook comment. “Thanks for remembering your roots.”

Co-written by Scott with John Taylor and Matt Alderman, the song will feature on his second album. It premiers on radio Monday, January 14.

Scott is set to head out on his Nothin to do Town Tour with Seth Ennis starting January 17.