Local advocacy and support group Empowering Autism is set to have its first meeting of the New Year.

This meeting will have a unique opportunity, as those in attendance will have the chance to contribute information about their lives and experience to Charles McNeely from the McNeese Theater Department.

McNeely is gathering information for an upcoming play about autism. The play is designed to help spread information and awareness about the autistic experience.

In the event description Empowering Autism states “We are excited to get our new year started, and in doing so we are trying to help Mr. Charles McNeely from the McNeese Theater gather information for a play all about Autism! It's our chance to try to let people know what we as parents and Autistic persons want them to know about Autism.”

The interview will be conducted by Jeff Wainwright and consist of five questions for those who would like to participate.

The regular support meeting will take place in the adjacent room for those who do not want to participate in the interview. Featured at the meeting will be a discussion about the possibility of hosting a parish-wide special educators lunch.

Empowering Autism meets to discuss their challenges, goals, and personal experiences. The parents and caregivers rally together forming a bond of support.

At the meetings, people talk about things such as how to help children with autism understand what it means, how to form an education plan with their child’s school, how to communicate with their child, and how to help their child communicate with others.

The meeting will be held on Sunday, January 13th Beauregard Tourism Commission Bldg 205 W 1st St in DeRidder from 2-5 p.m. Those interested in the group can contact Jeff Wainwright at 337-396-7014 or Empowering Autism on Facebook.