Sunday

Jan 13, 2019 at 10:56 PM


The following arrest report comes from the Leesville Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jackie Chelf, Age:  55

Booked:  1/7/2019

Resisting an OfficerBond: $1,000.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,000.00

Nicholas T. Gill, Age:  32

Booked:  1/10/2019

Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied







Julia Marie Low, Age:  43

Booked:  1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

Angela R. Martinez, Age:  45

Booked:  1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

James Curtis Martinez, Age:  48

Booked:  1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IBond: $1,561.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IVBond: $3,000.00

Sale/Distrib/Possession of Legend Drug w/o PrescriptionBond: $3,000.00

Turning Movements and Required SignalsBond: $635.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,335.00

Brandon Wayne McDonlad, Age:  36

Booked:  1/7/2019

Domestic Abuse Battery

Ashley Joanna Nix, Age:  34

Booked:  1/7/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,500.00

Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00

Joshua Dewayne Phillips, Age:  28

Booked:  1/5/2019

Criminal Trespass-ImmovableBond: $1,000.00

Obstruction of Court OrdersBond: $1,000.00

Brian Lee Rains, Age:  30

Booked:  1/10/2019

Contempt of Court FTA-ArraignmentBond: $5,000.00

Sawyer David Settlemire, Age:  24

Booked:  1/9/2019

Theft by ShopliftingBond: $1,500.00

Jakeen Mason Shepard, Age:  27

Booked:  1/7/2019

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00









Samuel Lee Tate Jr., Age:  40

Booked:  1/7/2019

Tail LampsBond: $750.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00

Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied

Nathaniel Charles Townsend, Age:  32

Booked:  1/4/2019

License Plate Light Must Be WhiteBond: $500.00




Jeremiah O. West, Age:  26

Booked:  1/5/2019

OWI-3rdBond: $7,500.00

Special Restrictions on LampsBond: $500.00

Safety HelmetsBond: $500.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00

Jarohn ONeal Woodard, Age:  19

Booked:  1/8/2019

Speeding 10 OverBond: $500.00

Driver Must Be LicensedBond: $500.00

No Proof of Liability InsuranceBond: $500.00

Failure to Carry/Secure RegistrationBond: $500.00



Lemanda Young, Age:  43

Booked:  1/9/2019

Criminal Damage to PropertyBond: $1,000.00

Disturbing the PeaceBond: $1,000.00