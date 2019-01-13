DERIDDER - The DeRidder Police Department says they have arrested 20 year old Niles Samuel Vincens Eady for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Pornography Involving Juveniles, and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

According to DeRidder PD, they received information regarding a twelve year old girl in Ohio being solicited online by an adult male.

They say the investigation began with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio and revealed information of photos, videos, and sexually explicit chats between the juvenile and the Eady.

Sheriff’s Detectives in Ohio began monitoring the online activity and on Saturday, January 12th, 2019, the DeRidder Police and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department obtained warrants for Eady.

Authorities say Eady was arrested at a DeRidder hotel where he was trying to get the juvenile to meet him. Eady is being held without bond.