Good morning anglers and outdoor addicts. Finally, the rain has stopped for a few days.

It was great to see sunshine the past few days….really great.

All of our local waterways are at capacity…plus.

For those who are planning to fish or to use their boats in any way be aware that when waterways fill up there are always debris that will float away from the bank and into the river or lake.

Therefore use caution and be aware that something very large could float out into the boat lane.

LAKE CONDITIONS

According to SRA (Sabine River Authority) at midweek the lake level was at 172.82’ mean sea level which is .82 feet above full pool which is 172’.

Both generators are operating 24/7 and at the emergency spillway 11 gates were open 3’ each. It seems like the lake level is stationary or has even fallen slightly.

Water temperatures has risen slightly to 52-53 degrees, North Toledo is stained, mid-lake is slightly stained to stained while south Toledo is clear to slightly stained.

BASS REPORT

With all of the high water some scattered bass moved into the shallows from 2 to 8 ft. in the grass and brush.

With water levels falling these bass should start to move back to the original shoreline. We have been catching a few bass in brush from 2-8 ft. on Texas rigged June Bug Bottom Hoppers dragged very slowly with long pauses of 15-20 seconds.

We continue to catch bass deep (25-40 ft,) on jigging spoons and drop shot. For the first time in several years the south end of Toledo has a lot of stained water. When working a drop shot and jigging spoon deeply you definitely need clear water.

We have found some clear water but not much. However, the south end is clearing up fairly quickly so later this week there should be plenty of clear water unless we get more heavy rain.

On our jigging spoons we are using a ¾ oz. hammered spoon in silver or gold. We use gold in low light conditions such as the first hour or so in the morning and cloudy conditions.

With spoons I like a 7’ medium action bait cast rod and a low profile Revo bait cast reel with 15 or 17 lb. test monofilament line.

On our drop shot rigs we continue to use the traditional drop shot rig with a spinning rig, 10 lb. test line and a #1 Fusion drop shot hook.

These are awesome little hooks and can hold big fish. On traditional drop shot we nose hook the Bottom Hopper and you must fish it vertical with drop shot sinker just off the bottom so the worm will be about 12-18 inches off the bottom.

On our “heavy duty” drop shot rig I used a 7’ medium heavy action rod, Revo STX reel with 17 lb. 100% Fluorocarbon. Also a 3/0 offset Fusion hook which I bury in the Bottom Hopper and this allows the angler to cast the rig instead of only fishing it vertical.

CRAPPIE

Crappie guide, George Jeane, says the crappie on his brush piles are about the same with about 20-25 per day but those caught are slabs from 1.25 to 2 lbs each.

A new development according to Jeanes is that anglers are catching a lot of crappie under Pendleton Bridge.

The crappie are suspended about 25 ft. from the surface and are hitting both live shiners as well as small 1/16 crappie jigs in blue with white tail or pink with white tail.

Joslin is a pro guide on both Toledo and Sam Rayburn and a TPWD licensed guide since 1998. Contact him at joejoslinoutdoors@yahoo.com, landline 337-463-3848/Cell 337-401-0264. Joe Joslin is a syndicated writer and is published by numerous websites, newspapers and magazines. Check out his website at www.joejoslinoutdoors.com.