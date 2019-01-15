“We saw a need for a solid foundation for primary and urgent care that is easy to get to. A neighborhood hospital is easier to navigate and is less disruptive to traffic,” CEO of Baton Rouge General, Edgardo Tenreiro, said.

With an expected 40 percent growth of Ascension by 2025, the need for solid healthcare increases.

Baton Rouge General Hospital has broke ground for the Ascension Neighborhood Hospital in Prairieville on January 10. A neighborhood hospital is something new to the community.

Over 25,000 Ascension residents traveled to the Baton Rouge facility in 2018 for visits, which doesn’t include clinic visits. The facility in Prairieville will be 42,500 square feet with ten inpatient beds, fourteen beds in the Emergency Room, a lab, imaging, and primary care.

Parish President Kenny Matassa attended the event and said, “I believe this is the ideal spot to put a hospital. With more healthcare in the parish, the better we can be. Baton Rouge General has a great name behind it, too, so we’re very excited to see this here.”

Seizures, burns, stroke, chest pain and heart attacks, broken bones, and allergic reactions are just a few of the conditions that the Ascension Neighborhood Hospital will be able to treat.

After construction is completed, care will be provided for 24 hours a day and will be located at 14105 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville.

