Forest 62, Beekman 60

EJ Grimes scored six of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Forest squeaked out a 62-60 victory over Beekman on Thursday night.

Converting a steal in the backcourt into a layup, Grimes put the visiting Bulldogs ahead to stay, 60-58, with just under two minutes to play.

After another Beekman turnover, Grimes made the front end of a one-and-one to give Forest a 3-point lead.

Keith Haynes drove for a layup on the Tigers' next possession to close the gap to 61-60.

Both teams had their chances down the stretch, but their was no further scoring until Forest's Dallon Hudson made the second end of a double bonus with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Trace Mathews intercepted a long Beekman pass after the timeout to seal it for the Bulldogs.

In a game that was close throughout, the first quarter ended in a 16-16 stalemate.

Shelton Sumrall's corner 3 and driving scoop shot on consecutive possessions put Forest up 35-29 — the biggest point spread of the first half.

Jaquinten Killian's bucket from down low and Daryl Seay's transition basket brought the Tigers within 31-29 before a pair of Grimes free throws enabled the Bulldogs to carry a 33-29 lead into recess.

Sumrall's 3-pointer staked Forest to a 38-31 lead, the widest separation of the evening, early in the third period.

Beekman immediately erased the deficit. Killian's rebound bucket, Xavier Hargraves' reverse layup and Seay's 3-pointer squared the score at 38.

Capping a 12-0 run, the Tigers seized a 43-38 lead on a Killian free shot, Lewis' 17-footer from just inside the 3-point lane and Killian's jumper from the paint.

Forest soon regained the lead, 47-45, on back-to-back treys by Grimes and Sumrall.

Seay's rebound bucket off of a missed free throw sent the game into the final quarter tied at 50.

Javontae Chandler swished both ends of a one-and-one to give Beekman its only lead of the fourth quarter, 53-51 with 5:16 to play.

Forest responded with a 7-0 flurry and never trailed again. Grimes put back his own miss to tie the game, Mathews worked his way inside, Kervontae Scott made one-of-two free throws and Grimes attacked the basket to give the Bulldogs a 58-53 lead.

Seay's bucket off the drive, and a free throw and a putback from Malachi Evans tied the game at 58 with 2:16 to play.

Forest (12-8) drained 11 3-pointers — four each by Scott and Sumrall and three by Grimes, who funneled home a team-high 20 points. Scott tallied 17, Sumrall 14, Hudson seven and Mathews four.

Grimes also played a major role defensively, shadowing Seay throughout the second half from the box-and-one.

Seay scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the first half. Killian was next with nine, Evans had seven, Lewis six, Xavier Hargraves four and Hayes and Chandler two each.

Beekman (3-10) will play Caldwell on Thursday at 10 a.m. in one of the opening games of the Sterlington Shootout. The Tigers are also scheduled to play West Ouachita on Friday at 10 a.m. and Cedar Creek on Saturday at 1 p.m.

———

BOX SCORE

Forest ........ 16 17 17 12—62

Beekman ... 16 13 21 10—60

FOREST (12-8) — EJ Grimes 20, Kervontae Scott 17, Shelton Sumrall 14, Dallon Hudson 7, Trace Mathews 4.

BEEKMAN (3-10) — Daryl Seay 30, Jaquinten Killian 9, Malachi Evans 7, Xavier Lewis 6, Xavier Hargraves 4, Keith Haynes 2, Javontae Chandler 2.

Three-point goals — Forest 11 (Scott 4, Sumrall 4, Grimes 3), Beekman 3 (Seay). Total fouls — Forest 17, Beekman 17. Free throw shooting — Forest 7-15, Beekman 11-22. Fouled out — Scott (2:49, 4th), Killian (0:3.1, 4th). Technicals — none.