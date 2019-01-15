Jacob Durrett and his wife Rebecca knew from the time they met that biological children were not an option for them.

At the age of 15, Rebecca was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a hormonal disorder that causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods.

The ovaries often develop small fluid pockets, or follicles, and fail to regularly release eggs. Subsequently, Rebecca was then diagnosed with endometriosis, which is when the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

Both of these conditions are very painful and make becoming pregnant extremely difficult.

Knowing their chances of achieving a successful pregnancy were very slim the Durretts spent several months trying anyway.

Finally, the realization set it that pregnancy was just not going to happen for them so they gave up.

Upon moving to Louisiana three years ago they were invited to a foster parent orientation meeting. They both love children and wanted to be parents so this was a very viable option for them.

After spending some time thinking and praying about it, they decided to attend the orientation and become foster parents. Since then they have fostered more than 20 children.

Just over a year ago they legally adopted their second placement, Teresa who is five.

About nine months ago they received a call from the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) asking if they were interested in fostering two brothers ages three and five who were just removed from their family.

They had already been shuffled between nine different foster homes in their short lives. Without hesitation, the Durretts said yes.

About six weeks into that placement DCFS called them again to notify them that the brothers had another sibling, age seven, they were trying to find a placement for.

He had been with the same family from the time of his removal and was now needing a new placement. DCFS asked them if they would consider taking him in as well.

Once again, the Durretts said yes. They were determined to keep the siblings together.

The Durrett family has been very fortunate. Through the foster parent program, they have gone from a family of two to a family of five in just three years.

The adoptions for the three brothers will be final in February and March.

The Durretts want everyone to know that even though many children pass through your home and you will feel a lot of heartbreak and struggle, anyone willing to give a child a home should become a foster parent. It is very rewarding.

“We now have a family we never thought we would have,” Rebecca said.

Jacob is a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department and Rebecca is a substitute teacher with the Vernon Parish School Board.