Leesville had its chances early but was not able to capitalize against Glenmora as the season winds down.

It looked like the Wampus Cats would close its contest with Glenmora in a tie, but in the final minutes, the Wildcats drilled a 21-yard shot to pick up the 1-0 win Monday night at Leesville High School.

"I think we got too comfortable," Leesville head coach Jacob Chambers said. "This season, we haven't really had a game where we can sit back and get comfortable. We always have to press as hard as we can, and this game, for some reason, we thought we could.

"The shooter dribbled by one of our defenders, and everyone just stopped. No one applied initial pressure, and he got it off."

Leesville dominated possession in the first 30 minutes, keeping the ball on the Glenmora half and getting shots on goal.

"We just wanted it more in the first 30 minutes," Chambers said. "We didn't want to settle. After a couple of attempts, we just set back."

In the second half, the Wampus Cats were on their heels while the Wildcats maintained possession.

"They just kept hanging in there," Chambers said about Glenmora. "They realized that we were complacent and jumped on the first opportunity. They knocked us over and didn't let us get up."

Junior goalkeeper Sam Brocato was lights out for the Wampus Cats in the loss, making seven saves on the night.

"Sam Brocato kept us in this game," Chambers said. "He had two great saves. He has kept us in a lot of games this year, keeping in close to 1-0 or 1-1."

The loss drops Leesville to 4-8-4 on the season, but Chambers hopes his guys can make a late push for a higher playoff seed.

"We just have to win," he said. "We have to play whistle to whistle and not let play to anyone else's level. That's what has bitten us in the butt lately. We haven't been playing how we should be playing."