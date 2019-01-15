LEESVILLE – In its first year as a varsity program, South Beauregard has surprised a lot of teams this season.

The Lady K's got on the board quick but fell 3-2 to Leesville Monday night at Leesville High School.

"We played well loose in the back to start with and gave up a couple of early goals," South Beauregard head coach Stephen Hodges said. "We were playing from behind most of the time. We tightened up toward the end of the game and made it close. You can't get behind 3-1 in a game like this."

The Lady Cats (4-6-2) sit at No. 22 in the Power Rankings and are taking a lot of positives out on Monday night's showing.

"I think we played aggressive," Leesville head coach Kirsten Raines said. "It was a good effort, all around. They put passes together and were full of effort. We tried to stay in the positive and out of the neutral and negative tonight. I think they played well as a team tonight."

South Beauregard played a JV season last year before moving up to varsity this season, and Hodges says soccer IQ is the hardest thing to overcome.

"We've been playing girls that have played for years," he said. "We started five girls tonight that this is their first year ever stepping on a soccer field. We even had a seventh grader running wing tonight, so our future is bright.

"We practice a lot and got over scenario-based stuff. The girls work hard."

The Lady K's scored first with a strike by Emma Harris to go up 1-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game.

However, Leesville took advantage of two PKs by Sydney Parker– one for a foul and one for handball in the box – to go up 2-1.

"It's a huge boost and fires them up quick," Raines said. "When they get down, they want to come back. PKs are PKs – you work for them but you don't work for them. When we talked at the half, I told them that they have one point."

Late in the half, Natalia Langston finished near the net to extend the Leesville lead to 3-1 before halftime.

"Finishing is something we have been working on," Raines said. "Obviously, tonight, we didn't get every finish that we wanted, but we are making improvements there. It's something we can build off of."

In the second half, South Beauregard tightened up its defense and kept the Leesville scoring attack at bay.

With 10 minutes left to play, South Beauregard forward Karleigh Midkiff found an opening around the net, over the keeper, to make it 3-2.

However, the Lady K's were unable to tie it up in the waning minutes as they fall to 10-5-1, a great start for a first-year program.

"There's no secret sauce," Hodges said. "It's just hard work every day.

"We have another district game Tuesday night on the road, and we're going to try and finish strong and pick up a few more wins."

The Lady Cats have four games left on the schedule and hope to pick up a few more wins before the postseason begins.

"I want to keep pushing forward and keep winning," Raines said. "I want to keep the same drive and dedication to the game. I want us to keep getting better through the season and the offseason. I always want us to keep pushing forward as a team to be better."