Lisa Thompson has been sworn into the District 8 seat on the Vernon Parish School Board and she is ready to get to work representing both Hicks and Simpson schools.

She is determined to be proactive and instrumental in Vernon Parish, improving the school system for future generations.

Thompson feels everyone needs to stay focused on the needs of the children while fostering positive relationships between students, teachers, parents and the entire school system.

She admits her biggest obstacle as a new member of the board will be learning the ins and outs of the position.

She says that “through diligent research and observations I will meet the goals I have for my VPSB team.”

Thompson previously served as an Alderperson for the VIllage of Simpson but recently had to resign her seat to have a seat on the school board.

She maintains a balanced life outside of politics with her family, participating in school and community events and managing multiple business entities.