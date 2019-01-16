Danny Hunt visited the Leesville Rotary Club meeting last week to talk about “The Facts of Life.”

Hunt is the New Llano Chief of Police.

He spoke to the Rotarians about how to protect yourself and your property against crime. He also went on to talk about how to not let yourself become a victim in any situation.

"Be aggressive in the defense of your own property," Hunt advised. "We are no longer living in a time when we can leave our vehicles, sheds and homes unlocked...whether we are home or not."

Hunt also offered to host a self-defense course for the Rotarians so they may be able to protect themselves if or when the time comes.

Hunt was presented with a small gift and a certificate of appreciation for guest speaking.