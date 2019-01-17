Pickering Elementary teacher Judy Branch was selected as the January Employee of the Month by the Vernon Parish School Board (VPSB). Branch, a second-grade teacher, has worked for the school district since 2011. Pictured are Superintendent James Williams, District Four Board Member Randy Martin, Branch, Pickering Elementary Assistant Principal Brandy Sanders and Taylor and Sons representative Scott Walker. Taylor and Sons sponsor the VPSB Employee of the Month and provide each repentant with a plaque.