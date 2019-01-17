Med Express Ambulance Service has just opened two stations in Vernon Parish. Both Leesville and Anacoco have advanced life support units stationed within the city limits.

The Med Express units will be available to respond to calls in the parish that are not able to be covered by Acadian if they are unavailable or there will an extended wait time.

At this time, until the Vernon Parish Police Jury makes a final decision on who will provide ambulance services to the residents of Vernon Parish, if an emergency call is made requesting an ambulance and Acadian is unavailable, or the first responder deems the situation is too dire to wait for an Acadian ambulance, a verbal request must be made by the first responder to dispatch a Med Express unit.

There will be more about this ongoing situation in the Sunday edition of the Leesville Daily Leader.

Both Leesville and Anacoco units currently rotate three teams of two EMT crews who work 48-hour shifts. They are considering adding a third unit in Vernon Parish in the near future.

The Leesville office is also a training center where current or past EMT’s will have the opportunity to take Advanced EMT (A-EMT), EMT Refresher (EMT-R), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) and Advanced Medical Life Support (AMLS) classes. They can accommodate 25 students right now with the ability to expand if necessary.

Most of the classes will be taught by Terry Harris.

He is the Paramedic Field Supervisor & Training Officer for MedExpress Ambulance Service for Vernon and Sabine Parishes. Harris has been working in the EMS field for nearly two decades and is a certified instructor for Louisiana BEMS, AHA and NAEMT. He has taught advanced EMS education nationally and throughout the state.

Currently, there is an A-EMT class scheduled to begin February 18 and an EMT-R class scheduled to begin February 19.

For more information call 318-787-8567.

The Leesville Med Express Substation is located at 300 S. 2nd Street and there is a grand opening scheduled for January 31, 2019, from 5-7.

The Anacoco Substation is located at 4808 Port Arthur and their grand opening is pending at this time.