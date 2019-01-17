The Beauregard Parish Covered Arena is set to hold two big shows on Saturday that promises fast-paced, high octane entertainment for the whole family.

No Limits Monster Trucks is hosting an afternoon show at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m.

Competing in the show will be Monster Patrol, King Krunch, Rat Nasty, Anger Management and Tantrum.

The trucks will be racing, making big jumps, and competing in a wheelie contest.

King Krunch and Tantrum are no strangers to the bright lights and big stages, as they both have competed on the national Monster Jam Tour.

“These guys are going all out. Folks at the show will get to see these 12 ft. tall trucks jumping over 70 ft. in the air,” said No Limits CEO Ed Beckley.

Beckley stated that he’s excited for Saturday’s show and looks forward to bringing more shows to the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena.

“We’re going to be bringing a lot more events. This arena has been amazing to work with and the people are just great. We want everybody to get a chance to see what we’re all about.” He said.

Monster Truck shows are widely known for being interactive with the fans. Saturday’s show seeks to live up to that reputation.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to ride in a real monster truck. In addition, locals can event compete in the Tough Tracks course in their own trucks or demolition derby cars. Those that want to participate in the Tough Tracks course must bring their vehicle and register at least an hour before the show begins.

As a special attraction, the all-star wrestling talent Bayou Independent Wrestling (BIW) are bringing 3 hard hitting matches to the show. BIW wrestlers confirmed to appear are Cassidy Riley, Frankie Thomas, Jared Wayne, Barrett Brown, Reiza Clarke and Michelle Good.

According to Beckley, wrestling has joined the show to make sure that the crowd stays entertained, while the trucks cool off.

BIW is run by promoter Josh Newell, who has promoted professional wrestling across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas for many years.

Beckley said that he believes this weekend’s shows will defy expectations, and leave the crowd wanting more.

“This Saturday’s shows are going to blow their expectations out of the water. When they leave, they are going to be saying to themselves, ‘I can’t wait for the next one.’”

The first show begins at 2 p.m., and the second show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the arena.