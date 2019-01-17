Relationships are hard, even great ones require a lot of work! It is a daily commitment to each other with the willingness to put the other person’s needs above your own. It is even tougher when the relationship is abusive.



We are fortunate in Beauregard Parish that there are law enforcement and the Courts that take domestic violence seriously, and there are resources available to help those being abused.



The laws of Louisiana are very clear in regards to domestic violence and Beauregard Parish has demonstrated many times that it will not be tolerated.

Unfortunately, even though the laws are as tough as they are, domestic violence is something that we as law enforcement see on a regular basis.

In 2018 the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 131 complaints of domestic violence.

It affects men and women in all parts of our community regardless of the amount of money they make or their status in society. It is a problem that affects anyone in our entire community.

Louisiana law defines domestic abuse battery as the intentional use of force or violence committed by one household member or family member upon the person of another household member or family member.

Every day in America three women are killed by their romantic partner (CDC). That is nearly half of the total number of women murdered each year. That is unacceptable in any society!



Beauregard Parish took steps years ago to help people domestic violence victims. We are very fortunate to have some resources that many other jurisdictions do not have.

The June Jenkins Women’s Shelter was founded in 1989 by Gordon and Marietta Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was working for “Help Line” where he was receiving many domestic violence calls. He quickly realized there was a desperate need for a local women’s shelter to help them escape the violence.

They started with a small shelter and as the need in the community grew, so did the shelter. Currently, the June Jenkins Women’s Shelter serves both Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

They have been able to provide services to 220 women and their children, some of whom return multiple times before they are able to escape the abuse. The June Jenkins Women’s Shelter offers assistance with shelter, support groups, legal services, advocacy, counseling, transportation, and meals.

The goal of the June Jenkins Women’s Shelter is to help domestic violence victim’s get on their feet if they take that brave step to leave an abusive relationship.

We all need to understand that it is very difficult for anyone to walk away from an abusive situation.

In many cases, financial or emotional stability makes it very difficult for a victim of abuse to leave. In most cases, the fear of starting over with nothing or breaking up a family will cause a victim to stay and endure the abuse.

Domestic violence is a problem nationwide. We here in Beauregard Parish are doing what we can to put a stop to it, but there is still much to be done.

There are many ways the community can support this very important cause. The shelter is always accepting donations, including monetary, food, diapers, clothing and household items.



If you are dealing with an abusive relationship you do not have to suffer in silence. You are not alone, and this community cares.

If you need help please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 337-462-6504. Both are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.