The following agenda is for the Vernon Parish Police Jury meeting held on Tuesday January 22nd.

1. Call to Order

2. Invocation

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Roll Call

5. Visitors

6. Public Comment

7. Election of Officers:

1. President

2. Vice President

8. Motion to accept the minutes of the November 13, 2018 special call meeting, theNovember 13, 2018 committee meeting, the November 19, 2018 regular meeting, the December 10, 2018 committee meeting, the December 17, 2018 regular meeting, and the December 28, 2018 special call meeting and dispense with the reading of the minutes.



9. Committee Reports:



1. Capital Properties

2. Econ. Development & Planning

3. Equipment

4. Finance

5. Fire Protection and Solid Waste

6. Permit & Claims

7. Personnel

8. Road Maintenance & Construction

9. Veterans Affairs

10. Ways & Means

11. Wildlife & Lakes

10. Motion to adopt a resolution to establish the meeting schedule of the Vernon Parish Police Jury for the year 2019.



11. Motion to adopt a resolution to adopt Utility Service Agreement between Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. and the Vernon Parish Police Jury for a t 15’ easement on the North side of Larry Cook Road, and authorize the President to execute the agreement.

12. Motion to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10 a.m., during the regular Police Jury meeting, to hear public input on the proposed ordinance granting Centerpoint Energy Resources Corp the right to construct, install, operate, and maintain facilities for the transportation, distribution and sale of gas in the parish and, for such purposes, to use and excavate the public highways, streets, sidewalks, alleys, squares, commons, grounds, and other publicly owned areas.



13. Motion to authorize payment of all invoices as authorized by the Finance Committee and authorize payment of all expenditures above the budgeted amount from Ward Maintenance and/or Construction accounts.



14. Motion to adjourn.



In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, please contact Belinda S. Diehl, Parish Secretary, at 337-238-0324, describing the assistance necessary.