On Thursday at its annual banquet the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the winners for the 2018 Businesses of the Year.

Each year Chamber members nominate the businesses who they feel have given back to the community throughout the year.

Once the nominations are tallied by the Chamber Board a ballot is then sent to each of the 235 chamber members who then cast their vote for the winning business.

Normally the top five nominated businesses are used but this year several businesses tied so the Chamber placed the top six nominations on the ballots.

Ray Ortiz and Rick Barnickel announced the nominees and presented the winners with a banner.

The nominees for large business of the year were American Moving & Storage, Barksdale Federal Credit Union, Merchants & Farmers Bank, Sabine State Bank, Vernon Parish Sheriff Department and Woodlands Health Care Center. Woodlands Health Care Center was selected as the winner.

Nominees for the mid-sized business of the year were Dairy Queen, Hickory Smoke House, KVVP.FM/KROK.FM/KUMX.FM, Thomas Vision Clinic, Vernon PArish Library and Village of Anacoco.

Dairy Queen was selected as the winner.

Nominees for the small business of the year were Bill’s Discount Furniture, Cryer’s Sports, David Haymon State Farm, Deep South Catering, Eve & Dee Boutique and Hazel’s Tea Parlor.

Deep South Catering was selected as the winner.

Nominees for the Church/Non-profit Organization of the year were CASA of West Central LA, Faith Training Christian Academy, Gallery One E111even, Leesville First Assembly of God Church, LA Lions League for Crippled Children and Pilot Club of Leesville.

LA Lions League for Crippled Children was selected as the winner.