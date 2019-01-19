LEESVILLE – After a disappointing performance against DeRidder Tuesday night, Leesville responded with a win over district rival Tioga.

The Lady Cats got out in transition to get easy buckets as they picked up a 40-27 win Friday night at home.

"I thought we ran the floor better, saw the floor better and we passed better," Leesville head coach Kristi Perkins said. "Everything was just better. We did have some break downs here and there, but it was good for the most part."

The win puts Leesville at 10-13 on the season and 2-1 in the district.

"It's been difficult," Perkins said. "We started 0-2 and won our next two, then lost six in a row. We won two in a row then lost two in a row. We haven't been able to get any rhythm going and haven't established that we have something going, and we need to continue it."

Leesville got out to a 10-6 lead in the first quarter with six points coming in transition off of steals and loose balls.

"The team is not a stand-around team," Perkins said. "We have to move to get things going. If we can get those steals, we are way better off. I don't mind getting layups all night long."

Tioga took the lead in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 16-12 advantage with 1:35 to play in the first half. A layup by Jayla Burnett and a free throw by Dadriana Ford cut the deficit to one at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Cats started pulling away, going on a 8-0 run off of four deep 2-point shots to lead 27-19.

Ford intercepted an inbound pass and put in up at the buzzer to give Leesville a 10-point advantage at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Cats held the Lady Indians to just six points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Burnett led Leesville with 14 points, and Ford added 10 points in the win.

"(Burnett) has really taken on a big role, offensively," Perkins said. "She works on defense, but offensively, she is the best shooter on our team, and everybody tends to follow her. It helps when you can set up a half-court offense and execute."

The Lady Cats are ranked No. 19 in Class 4A and have a chance to get a first-round home game if they can string together some wins.

"That's where we want to be and exactly where we need to be," Perkins said. "Even though there isn't much difference between 14 and 19, it allows themselves to see that this is what hard works does. We are still trying to change mindsets. We're still trying to change the culture of Leesville High School Lady Wampus Cat basketball. Two years in a row hosting in the first round will hopefully start to change things."