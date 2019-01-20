The DeRidder Police Department (DPD) is actively searching for Terrance Jerome Jones, in DeRidder.

The police consider Jones to be armed and dangerous and advise to not engage with Jones if they see him. They advise the public to contact authorities immediately if they see him.

Jones is wanted by police for allegedly holding his girlfriend captive, beating her, cutting her with a knife, and shooting at her while she was carrying her two-month-old son.

Officers have obtained active warrants for Jones’ arrest. His charges include Attempted Second Degree Murder, False Imprisonment; Armed with a Dangerous Weapon, Aggravated Battery, and Battery of a Dating Partner.

The DeRidder Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Terrance Jerome Jones.

If anyone sees Jones or has any information they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918. Callers can remain anonymous, you will be given a number.