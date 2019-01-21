Hello anglers and outdoor addicts. In the past several days if you have been outside I'm sure you put on plenty of clothes as we are experiencing some of the coldest weather of the season. However, according to my weather app this coming Saturday and Sunday mornings will be even colder.

LAKE CONDITIONS

At midweek the lake level on Toledo is 172.3 ft. which is .3 ft. above full pool. Both generators are running 24/7 and at the spillway, 11 gates are open 1 ft.

Water temperatures are 49-51 degrees with north Toledo stained, mid-lake slightly stained and south Toledo mostly clear with some stained water in the back of major feeder creeks.

BOAT & RV SHOW

The Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show is back in the Lake Charles Civic Center this weekend; Friday from 12 noon until 8 p.m., Saturday 10 am – 8 pm, Sunday 11 am -5 pm. I’ll be in the Cajun Tackle booth all three days so come on by and we can exchange fish stories.

BASS REPORT

We continue to catch a few bass shallow (4-8 ft.) the first and last hours of daylight on a June Bug Bottom Hopper fished extremely slowly with long pauses.

Sometimes I just cast it and let it set…dead sticking. Late afternoons have been the best time to catch them shallow as the sun warms the water slightly.

My guide partner, Jason Courville, has been catching them on a Carolina rigged creature bait like a Berkley Chigger Craw, Power Hawg (4 inch) and Baby Brush Hog.

Courville said with the rising water the bass are moving up slightly. He was catching them in 30-35 ft. now the best depth is 15 to 25 ft. This could change too since the water level if falling.

I’ve been catching them on a Carolina rigged ‘The General” in watermelon candy. As the water warms late this month and early February I will wacky rig The General.

We continue to catch fish on the spoon but not as many as we should be catching this time of the year.

We did get into some nice white perch last week on the spoon. We didn’t catch many but they were slabs.

As far as numbers the past two weeks our best pattern has been drop shot with light line and spinning tackle and a nose hooked Bottom Hopper in morning dawn.

The off-colored water has slowed that bite down slightly but it will pick up this week as the water clears.

CRAPPIE/WHITE PERCH

Crappie guide, George Jeane, says the crappie and piling up on the bridges such as the Pendleton Bridge, Lanana Bridge (locals call it Lanans) and Six Mile. Live shiners and crappie jigs (1/16 oz) are working.

Joslin is a pro guide on both Toledo and Sam Rayburn and a TPWD licensed guide since 1998. Contact him at joejoslinoutdoors@yahoo.com, landline 337-463-3848/Cell 337-401-0264. Joe Joslin is a syndicated writer and is published by numerous websites, newspapers and magazines. Check out his website at www.joejoslinoutdoors.com.