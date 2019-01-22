Mayor Rick Allen was first elected Mayor of Leesville in April 2014 and he was re-elected in April 2018.

But he is quick to tell anyone that he is not a politician.

He came in at the right time, with the right team to make the changes that have been beneficial to the city.

He credits his ability to think outside of the box and the willingness of his administration to take chances for why they have been able to build up revenue in the city funds.

In March of 2018, they were awarded a ten-year contract called the Fort Polk Vegetation Control where the city provides the grounds maintenance for the administration buildings on Fort Polk.

In the 10 months since the contract has been in effect, the City of Leesville has already made a profit.

In December Mayor Allen and City Administrator Patty Larney traveled to the Pentagon in Washington D.C., along with administrators from Rosepine and Vernon Parish, to accept the Department of the Army’s 2018 Army Community Partnership Award. Through their combined efforts they saved the federal government more than $1M.

When asked what he saw as his biggest obstacle as the Mayor of Leesville Mayor Allen said that in talking with other city officials and hearing their financial problems and other issues they deal with, he feels very blessed that he is not faced with the same problems.

“For the season, we are the right team. We have proven that our method of thinking works. When this team steps down, we have something to be very proud of” Allen said.

Mayor Allen earns $1100 in working full-time hours in a part-time position. But he is not complaining.

If he did not put in the time and effort, Leesville would definitely not be in the financial position is it now.

He also owns three other companies and is responsible for 95 employees. Several times throughout the day he is shifting his responsibilities to take care of what needs to be done in order to get the job done.

One thing that most people do not know about Mayor Allen is that he has nothing more than a GED education.

At the age of 15 his family was hit by a medical setback and he, along with his two older brothers, was forced to go to work to support his family.

He is a firm believer that you do not need a college education to succeed in life.

He feels that you need to have drive, and drive he has. He is determined to succeed personally and professionally.

And as long as he is the Mayor of Leesville, he will work to make the city succeed as well.