In a matchup of two of the top teams in the ACEL, two big runs and a conflict of styles made the difference.

Southwest Louisiana Homeschool fell behind early and kept Faith Training Christian Academy from sparking another run in its 62-58 win Tuesday night in Leesville.

"Without watching film, it looked like there wasn't any ball movement, and we were walking the ball up the floor," FTCA head coach Jarrius Merritte said. "We don't want that. We got to playing their pace, and we got out of our defensive assignments. I don't know if they looked at the clock saw that they were up and slouched back.

"That mentality was missing in this game where when you're up 20, it should be 30. When it's 30, it should be 40. Southwest is a good team. They were the No. 2 team in our league, and we were No. 1."

FTCA came out of gates hot, attacking the rim and getting out in transition to go up 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Southwest started the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 22-21 lead with 3:18 to play in the first half.

The Patriots retook the lead on a 3 from Marcus Brittan and led 32-29 at halftime as Skylar Phillips scored on a layup as time expired.

Faith Training led the entire third quarter but could not pull away from the Knights, something Merritte did not expect.

"We are usually a team that can hit you with spurts," Merritte said. "We hit you with 10-0 spurts, 20-0 spurts and put you away. It just never happens. Jackie fouled out, and our big man (Skylar Phillips) could never really get it going."

Southwest started the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run to tie it up at 54 with 5:30 to play, but a free throw from Nick Payton and a layup by Nick Harris gave Faith Training the lead.

However, the score by Harris was the last field goal that the Patriots would hit.

Southwest took the lead on a layup by Marlon Clark and hit enough free throws down the stretch, as FTCA could not hit a shot from the field, in the final minutes to seal the win.

"We were trying to get to the rim," Merritte said. "We knew that they could not combat our athleticism. They had no answer for it when we got to the rim. I told the guys that we do the other teams a favor when we settle for jumpshots instead of getting inside. If it's there, that's OK, but it shouldn't be our first option."

The loss drops the Patriots to 22-4 on the year but has two games this week before a rematch with Southwest on Monday.

"I'm going to see what we're made of," Merritte said. "They took a shot to the mouth, and are they going to punch back or fold?"

Datron Davis led FTCA with 18 points, and Johnson (12) and Brittan (11) joined him double figures.