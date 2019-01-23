Southwest Louisiana Homeschool had a big size advantage and used it effectively against Faith Training Christian Academy.

The Lady Knights pounded it inside early and often to defeat the Lady Patriots 60-43 Tuesday night at Reese Court in Leesville.

"The girls gave us the effort we wanted," Faith Training head coach Walter Young said. "We have to work a little more to help inside, because we know we are a little small inside. We have to rotate better. Our weakside rotations aren't what I'd like, but it's what we'll work on."

The loss drops FTCA to 16-6 on the year but have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

"We have five games left in the regular season and are in line to get a bye to the semis," Young said. "We will have to make adjustments and close it up this coming week, so the girls can buy into the adjustments in the playoffs."

Southwest forward Christina Furey dominated in the first quarter, scoring 16 points in the paint, to lead the Lady Knights to a 27-7 lead at the end of the period.

Furey led Southwest with 30 points with 25 coming in the first half.

"We tried to make the in pass a little more difficult to get," Young said. "On the inside, I have a freshman trying to play that, so we're trying to teach her."

FTCA was unable to make up any ground in the second quarter, but did not let the deficit grow, and trailed 38-18 at the break.

Southwest outscored the Lady Patriots 15-11 in the third quarter and cruised in the fourth to pick up the win.

Despite the deficit, FTCA's shooting – including five 3 pointers – kept the lead from growing over 20 for most of the game.

"We are a pretty good shooting team," Young said. "Our rotation needed to be a little better tonight to tighten up the game, but offensively, we work on the floaters. We shoot outside and when they close out hard I told them that we need to take one step to the side and one step forward and float the ball in. We made several of those."

Tinsley Blakeney led the Lady Patriots with 15 points, and Kayla Young and Kaylee Fleshmen each added 10.