On April 30, 1803, the United States purchased Louisiana from France. Because a western boundary was still in question, the Spanish and Americans established a neutral strip between the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers on November 5, 1806.

It was agreed that no military or police actions in the area could take place without a joint effort.

Because of this decision, the strip became a haven for outlaws. In 1811 many outlaws left the Natchez Trace and entered the Neutral Strip after steamboat service started on the Mississippi River.

Farmers who floated down the Mississippi River to New Orleans to sell their goods no longer walked the Natchez Trace back to Nashville with gold and silver. Outlaws had to find another source of income.

The first outlaws were the members of the fourteen filibuster expeditions into East Texas.

A filibuster is an unauthorized warfare against a foreign country. Of the fourteen, the first expedition was in 1791 with Philip Nolan (killed in 1801 on his fourth expedition) and the last was with Haden Edwards in 1826.

Aaron Burr and Jean Lafitte were other filibuster members we recognize in our history.

Some (Keagan LeJeune, MSU) says John Murrell visited present-day Vernon Parish. They talk about the Murrell caves in northwest Vernon Parish around Hornbeck.

I could find no evidence of this.

Known as the Reverend Devil, he preached by day and robbed by night along the Natchez Trace. He was born in 1806, imprisoned at 17 from 1823-1829 and 1834-1844, which gave him only five years to commit crimes.

Some historians trace the Ten Milers (redbones) of southeast Vernon Parish to John Murrell. He died in 1844 at the age of 38 of tuberculosis swearing he never killed a man.

Because of the difficulty in covering crime in the Neutral Strip, future articles will cover Arsene LeBleu, Jean and Pierre Lafitte, Regulators and Moderators, Jim and Rezin Bowie, Yocum Family, Hiram Midkiff and Col. Peter Ellis Bean.