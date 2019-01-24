The VPSO has announced that a man who was being held at the VPSO. Floyd Laird walked away from the Helping Hands Store Front Ministry where he was working at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Laird was wearing camouflage clothes and was being held on a warrant related to a theft charge.

It is believed by the VPSO that Laird stole the camouflage clothing from the store, prior to his escape.

According to the VPSO, K-9 units were deployed to track Laird's movement. Laird was eventually found walking along the side of the road on Highway 171.

Although he was no longer in his original camouflage clothing, the Rosepine Police identified and arrested him. It has not been clearly stated where he got the new clothing that he was wearing.

He has since been returned to VPSO custody and charged with one count of simple escape. Escaping from a work release detail is punishable by a year in prison at hard labor.